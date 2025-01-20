Thin layer of fog in Delhi, minimum temperature 11.4 degrees Celsius

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 342 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal, and a thin layer of fog enveloped parts of the city on Monday morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), reported news agency PTI.

Relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Fog disrupts train services in Delhi; 19 trains running late

Fog disrupted train services in Delhi on Monday morning with 19 trains running late, according to the Indian Railways.

The trains running late include Nauchandi Express (14241), Vaishali Express (12553), Kir Asr Express (15707), S Kranti Sup Express (12393), Anvt Garib Rath (22409) and Kashi Vishwanath Express (15127).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.

Morning visuals from many parts of the national capital showed fog blanketing those areas.

Amid foggy conditions, defence personnel held their parade rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in the morning.

A thin layer of fog was seen blanketing the Akshardham Temple area here as the cold wave continued in the National Capital.

(With inputs from Agencies)