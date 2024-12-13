The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the Delhi schools and are conducting checks; the schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes

More than six prominent Delhi schools in received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security protocols, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your student's bags frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people."

"It is confidential that the bombs will be blasted on the 13th of December or the 14th of December. But, surely, the bombs are planted right now. But it is super confidential that it will blast on 13th December or 14th December. We're pretty sure that you don't check your students' backs while they enter your school premises to start their school day, and you all schools have similar school timings. Reply back to this email for our demands, otherwise, the bombs will be detonated," said the mail, reported ANI.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the Delhi schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found, reported ANI.

Over 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, ransom demand of USD 30,000

On December 9, over 40 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email, with the sender demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. The threat warned of bombs hidden inside several school buildings and claimed that if the ransom was not paid, the bombs would detonate, causing injuries to those present.

According to Delhi Police, the email, which was sent at approximately 11:38 pm on December 8, stated: “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs.”

The schools that received the threats were Mother Mary's School, the British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School. Mother Mary's School confirmed receiving the email on the morning of December 9, prompting the immediate dispersal of students as a safety precaution. The school management advised parents to collect their children from their respective bus stops or directly from the school. The school also assured parents they would be updated on the situation through the bus route in-charges.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.



The court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

(With inputs from PTI)