Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on December 8, demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. The threats prompted immediate evacuations, with Delhi Police investigating the matter.

Over 40 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email on Sunday night, with the sender demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. The threat warned of bombs hidden inside several school buildings, and claimed that if the ransom was not paid, the bombs would detonate, causing injuries to those present.

According to Delhi Police, the email, which was sent at approximately 11:38 pm on December 8, stated: “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs.”

Among the schools that received the threats were Mother Mary's School, the British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School. Mother Mary's School confirmed receiving the email on the morning of December 9, prompting the immediate dispersal of students as a safety precaution. The school management advised parents to collect their children from their respective bus stops or directly from the school. The school also assured parents that they would be updated on the situation through the bus route in-charges.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi sharply criticised the central government, accusing the BJP-led administration of failing in its primary duty of ensuring security. She expressed her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the current state of security in the city, posting on X: "The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi."

Other schools, such as Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar, also received similar bomb threats. The administrations of these schools acted swiftly by evacuating students and informing both the police and the fire department. Vipin Malhotra, a parent at GD Goenka, shared that he had been contacted by the school half an hour after his child arrived at the premises, notifying him of the bomb threat.

In response to the rising number of bomb threats in the city, the Delhi High Court had previously instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to implement a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing bomb threats. The Court had set a deadline of eight weeks to finalise these directives, which will aim to enhance the city's preparedness for such emergencies.

As per ANI, authorities continue to investigate the threats, and school administrations are working with the police to ensure the safety of students.

(With inputs from ANI)