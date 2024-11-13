“The Waqf Board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, it has devoured the assets of villagers. It has grabbed land parcels of temples, farmers and villagers...Tell me whether changes are required in the Waqf Board or not.

Shah with NDA’s Jharkhand candidate Gopal Krishna Patar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Time to make changes in Waqf Board: Amit Shah x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Waqf Board of grabbing land of temples, villagers and others in Karnataka and asserted that it was time to make changes in the body and amend the related Act. He said that no one can stop the implementation of the UCC, which is “needed to check infiltrators”, and assured tribals that they would be kept out of its ambit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Waqf Board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, it has devoured the assets of villagers. It has grabbed land parcels of temples, farmers and villagers...Tell me whether changes are required in the Waqf Board or not.

Hemant Babu and Rahul Gandhi say no. I tell you let them oppose it, the BJP will pass the Bill to amend the Waqf Act. No one can stop us,” Shah said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Baghmara. He also accused the JMM-led coalition of making infiltrators into its vote bank.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever