TMC MP, actor Nusrat Jahan questioned by ED in alleged senior citizen flat scam case

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives to appear before the ED/ Pic/ PTI

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan faced questioning at the Enforcement Directorate's Kolkata office on Tuesday in connection with a case related to the alleged deception of senior citizens who were promised apartments in New Town, located on the eastern periphery of the city, reported PTI. A senior officer confirmed the development, revealing that the entire interrogation process would be meticulously recorded.

"We will inquire into her role within the company and have prepared a series of questions. The entire procedure will be meticulously documented, including her statement," the officer stated, as reported by PTI.

The investigation by the Enforcement Directorate revolves around a group of senior citizens who recently filed a complaint, alleging that a real estate company had defrauded them by guaranteeing flats in the New Town locality.

Nusrat Jahan, aged 33 and serving as the TMC Lok Sabha MP for Basirhat, vehemently denied any involvement in fraudulent activities. She clarified that she had resigned from her directorial position within the company back in March 2017. Moreover, she asserted that she had availed a loan from the company, which was subsequently repaid with interest by May 2017.

Who is Nusrat Jahan?

Nusrat Jahan is an actor-turned-politician in the eastern state of West Bengal. Born on January 8, 1990, in Kolkata, she initially gained recognition as a talented actress in the Bengali film industry. However, her foray into politics added a new dimension to her public persona.

Jahan's political journey took a significant turn in 2019 when she contested and won the Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. This victory catapulted her into the national political arena, and she became one of the youngest Members of Parliament.

Her charisma and popularity as an actor played a pivotal role in her political success. Nusrat Jahan's appeal resonated with a diverse range of constituents, especially the youth and women, who saw her as a relatable and dynamic representative.

In addition to her electoral responsibilities, Nusrat actively engaged in parliamentary discussions and debates, advocating for issues related to her constituency and the welfare of her constituents.

However, her political career was not without its share of controversies. In 2021, her personal life became the subject of public scrutiny when she married businessman Nikhil Jain in a private ceremony in Turkey and their subsequent separation.