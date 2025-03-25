To vent anger, Shiv Sena workers put up Kunal Kamra's picture outside public toilet in Indore

Kunal Kamra's parody song targeting party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked a raging anger amongst many in the country which lead to Shiv Sena youth wing activists put up a photograph of Kamra outside a public toilet in Indore on Tuesday

Kunal Kamra's parody song targeting party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked a raging anger amongst many in the country which lead to Shiv Sena youth wing activists put up a photograph of Kamra outside a public toilet in Indore on Tuesday.

Sena leader threatened Kamra by warning him that his face will be blackened and he will be paraded on the streets if he visits Madhya Pradesh.

The protest was held outside a public toilet in Bengali Square where Sena activists shouted slogans against the 36-year-old comic who has stood his ground and refused to apologise following the controversy.

According to PTI, Anurag Sonar, president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, stated, "Kamra serves filth to people in the name of comedy. To protest against his dirty mentality, we have put up his picture."

"If he ever visited Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena workers will blacken his face and parade him on the streets," Anurag added, reported PTI.

Kunal Kamra won't bow down before anyone, says Sanjay Raut

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra won't bow down before anyone, after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena targeted him over his jibe at the Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a show filmed in Mumbai's Khar, reported the PTI.

"I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter," Sanjay Raut told reporters, according to the PTI.

"He won't apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps," he said.

Maharashtra minister of state for Home Yogesh Kadam said, "The DNA of Kunal Kamra and Sanjay Raut could be the same. He (Kamra) is mad and so is this person (Raut)."

BJP MLC Parinay Phuke claimed that the Congress "or other parties" are supporting Kunal Kamra.

Asked about Sanjay Raut's DNA comment, Phuke said, "Their DNA must be the same because the DNA of scoundrels is the same."

Kunal Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Ekanth Shinde and criticized the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded, the news agency reported.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him, as per the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)