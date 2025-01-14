One of the persons was riding a motorcycle when a nylon manja entangled his neck on the Pathardi Phata-Deolali Camp road in Nashik. A police team rushed him to the civil hospital, where he later died from excessive bleeding

At least two men died after their throats were slit by nylon kite strings in separate incidents in Nashik and Akola cities of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The victims were identified as Sonu Dhotre and Kiran Sonone, news agency PTI reported.

Dhotre was riding a motorcycle when a nylon manja entangled his neck, causing serious injuries on the Pathardi Phata-Deolali Camp road in Nashik. A police team rushed him to the civil hospital, where he later died from excessive bleeding. He was employed as a contract worker in Gujarat, an official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

In Akola, 40-year-old Kiran Sonone was riding a two-wheeler on a bypass flyover when the kite string, also known as Chinese manja, caused a deep cut to his neck, PTI reported. Sonone, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to the district general hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Mumbai cops seize banned nylon manja, book 19 people

Mumbai Police seized banned nylon string and other related materials during a special drive over the past four days, an officer said on Tuesday. A total of 19 individuals were either arrested or issued notices under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act between January 10 and 13.

The police confiscated nylon string or Chinese manja and related materials worth Rs 35,350 during the crackdown, PTI reported. The use of nylon string for flying kites has been banned due to safety risks, as numerous incidents of grievous injuries and fatalities have been reported in the past.

Four dead in Gujarat due to kite string injuries

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during Uttarayan celebrations in Gujarat on Tuesday, police said.

The deaths occurred in Rajkot, Panchmahal, Mehsana, and Surendranagar districts, while numerous injuries were reported across the state, officers added.

Kunal Parmar, aged 4, bled to death in Halol town of Panchmahal district after a kite string slashed his neck, an officer from the local police station said. He was riding with his father on a motorcycle to buy kites and balloons when a piece of string wrapped around his neck and caused a deep gash.

"He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment," the official said.

Mansaji Thakor, 35, a farmer, also died in Vadnagar taluka of Mehsana district. "He was riding to his farm at his village Vadbar on motorcycle when his neck was slit by kite string. He was taken to hospital but died during treatment," a Vadnagar Police Station officer said.

An unidentified man, riding a motorcycle, was similarly killed on the outskirts of Rajkot city.

Ishwar Thakor, 35, died in Patdi taluka of Surendranagar district after suffering deep cuts in the neck due to kite string while riding a motorcycle, police said.

(With PTI inputs)