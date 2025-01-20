The bus was ferrying students of a government school who had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in the state

Two people, including a teacher, died while 12 students were injured after the private bus ferrying them collided with a truck in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

According to news agency PTI, the bus was returning from a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts.

The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30 under the City Kotwali police station limits, PTI reported.

"Students of a government school in Kevat Tola village from Mohla Manpur district had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in a hired private bus. While returning, the bus collided with a truck around 2 am, killing the driver and a teacher," a police officer said, adding that 12 students were injured.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to the Kondagaon District Hospital, the officer said, adding that four of them are in critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief about the accident and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

"The news of the death of a teacher and the driver in a road accident involving a bus carrying school children is extremely sad. There are also reports of injuries to some school children travelling in the bus, who are under treatment. The district administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements for them," Sai stated on X.

