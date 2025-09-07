Breaking News
Two teenagers drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Two teenagers drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Updated on: 07 September,2025 01:30 PM IST  |  Raisen
PTI

Top

Five teenagers from the same family had gone to immerse the household idol during the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival. Out of then 2 drowned into the stream. While rushed to hospital, doctor declares them dead

Two teenagers drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Representational Image\File Pic

Listen to this article
Two teenagers drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen
x
00:00

Two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday in Ghatkheda village, located 35 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Five teenagers from the same family had gone to immerse the household idol during the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival, Umraoganj station house officer Shailendra Singh Tomar said.


While they were standing on a stone in the stream, the soil underneath gave way, toppling them into the water, he said.

Some villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts.
After an hour, the body of Anuj Sahu (16) was recovered, while Nitin Sahu (17) was pulled out unresponsive. He was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and rushed to a hospital in Bhopal where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The other three teenagers managed to swim to safety, they added

