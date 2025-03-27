At a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of hypocrisy, arguing when the Shiv Sena (UBT) garnered significant support from Muslim voters in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the BJP condemned him for supposedly abandoning Hindutva, coining phrases like 'Satta Jihad'

Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Uddhav Thackeray dubs 'Saugat-e-Modi' move as 'Saugat-e-Satta', says BJP has given up Hindutva

On Thursday Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the BJP for its 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative for Muslims, labelling it as 'Saugat-e-Satta' intended solely for the upcoming Bihar elections, a remark that prompted strong response from the ruling party, which insisted it does not harbour anti-Muslim or anti-Christian sentiments.

According to PTI, at a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of hypocrisy, arguing when the Shiv Sena (UBT) garnered significant support from Muslim voters in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the BJP condemned him for supposedly abandoning Hindutva, coining phrases like "Satta Jihad."

"But now, the same people have reversed their position," Uddhav stated, reported PTI.

Questioning the sincerity of the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme, Thackeray asked, "Will this 'Saugat-e-Satta' (gift of power) be limited to the Bihar elections (scheduled in 2025-end), or will it have a lasting impact? The BJP should also declare that it has given up Hindutva."

In response, Maharashtra BJP president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while speaking in Nagpur, defended the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, which aims to support minorities, and opposed Thackeray's comments.

The programme, launched ahead of Eid next week, aims to distribute food items, including vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar, as well as salwar-suit fabric for women, in the minority community.

Responding to Thackeray's criticism, Bawankule reiterated the BJP's commitment to inclusivity, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed Eid greetings to all 'deshbhakts' (patriots) during Ramzan. Accordingly, the BJP's minority unit has initiated this programme (Saugat-e-Modi) for Muslims," reported PTI.

Thackeray accused the BJP of fostering communal tensions, claiming, "Muslims face police action, their homes are burnt, and Hindus are incited to instigate riots against them."

BJP launches 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme to reach out to minorities

On Tuesday, the BJP launched a nationwide outreach programme for the minority community, beginning with the distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits containing eatables and clothing for Muslim women ahead of Eid celebrations.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who launched the initiative, announced that similar kits will be distributed next month to economically weaker members of other minority communities during their respective festivals under the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ programme.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that he is the guardian of 140 crore Indians and he takes part in all festivals. He participates in Christmas, Easter, Baisakhi and sends 'chadar' for offering at Nizamuddin Dargah and Ajmer Sharif," he said.

"So we decided that we will give kits with food to our brothers and sisters, who are poor. Each kit will also have a cloth for our sisters," he informed, reported PTI.

Siddiqui said as many as 32,000 BJP Minority Morcha workers, including office bearers of its state, district and mandal level units have been engaged to implement the programme.

"Our karyakartas will meet people (Muslims) in their respective areas across the country and give them kits, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," he added.

He additionally stated that "The programme was launched in Delhi and other states in the country today. We have set a target that each of our karyakartas should reach out to at least 100 people with Saugat-e-Modi kits under the programme, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)