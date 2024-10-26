The police received the information that two labourers were injured but upon reaching the spot, one of the workers was found dead

One worker was killed while another sustained injuries after a section of the under-construction building collapsed in Asupur in the state of Bihar, police said, ANI cited.

The police arrived at the site after receiving information about the incident that happened at Astik Apartment.

As per ANI, the police received the information that two labourers were injured but upon reaching the spot, one of the workers was found dead. The other worker is admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment, said the official.

Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, Police Station Head Danapur said, "In the evening, information was received that two workers from Asupur Astik Apartment were injured after a portion of the under-construction building fell," ANI cited.

He added "On reaching the spot, it was found that a worker named Manohar Singh, died on the spot, while the other worker Khilawan Pandit, is currently undergoing treatment. Police have reached the spot and action is being taken..."

Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Earlier this week on October 22, an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru killing one person, while five others were missing, police said to ANI.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Horamavu Agara area in the afternoon of October 22. At the time of the collapse, 20 people were inside the building.

"Twenty people were trapped. One of them has died, and 14 were rescued. Five are still missing," D Devaraja, DCP (East) Bengaluru, told ANI.

He further said that a rescue operation was currently underway in order to locate the missing people.

According to locals, the incident took place around 1.00 pm.

"A total of 20 people were there. Seven of our workers were on site, and one of them has died. The building collapsed due to heavy rainfall. It was a seven-story building. Three others have been injured and hospitalised," said an eyewitness to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)