Uniform civil code, Opposition on PM Modi’s lips

...while Manipur remains on the boil, as Army struggles to restore peace amid persistent protests by locals

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off of a Vande Bharat Express train, in Bhopal, on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently returned from his visit to the US and Egypt, on Tuesday made a strong pitch for the uniform civil code (UCC) and said that the Opposition was using it to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. Meanwhile, in violence-hit Manipur, the Army deployed to restore peace are struggling. They have appealed to the local residents to “help them help Manipur”.

The Indian Army’s Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday, stating, “Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to Help Manipur.” It came two days after a stand-off in Itham village between the Army and a mob led by women that forced them to let go of 12 alleged militants holed up there. More than 100 people have been killed in the violence since May 3.

Members of the Meitei community protest, seeking immediate end to the violence in their native Manipur, in Pune, on Monday. Pics/PTI

Modi in Bhopal

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers in Bhopal city of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi brought up uniform civil code (UCC) and and vote bank politics. The BJP has decided not to adopt the path of appeasement, he said. “You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member,” he said.

Modi said the Opposition is using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. “These people (Opposition) level allegations against us, but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs,” he said.

He attacked opposition parties over corruption, terming their Patna conclave as a mere “photo-op”. “We [BJP] don’t sit in AC offices and issue diktats; we brave harsh weather to be with people. Some people live only for their party, as they get a share of corruption,” he said.

Oppn attacks Modi



PM Narendra Modi signs a portrait of himself during the launch of Vande Bharat Express, in Bhopal. Pic/PTI

The TMC hit back, saying his comments reflect the panic that has gripped the saffron camp. On UCC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked, “When PM Modi speaks about UCC, he is speaking of Hindu Civil Code. I challenge him to abolish Hindu Undivided Family, can he do so? I want to ask why the tax rebate under Hindu Undivided Family is being given to the Hindu community only. Is the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate not against the Right to Equality?

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “PM Modi is becoming a bit desperate. He should read about UCC seriously. It is very important that PM reads the 21st Law Commission report for UCC. He should read the Constituent Assembly debates.”

‘PM Modi a bit desperate’

Syed Hafeez, DMK spokesperson

‘During your (BJP) tenure, several people involved in scams ran away from the country. At present, it’s irresponsible on the part of the PM not to talk about real issues of the country’

Manoj Jha, RJD MP

‘PM Modi is becoming a bit desperate... Don’t know whether has seen. Tomato prices have soared to R140 per kg. What worries me more is that he is not even speaking on Manipur’

May 3

Day violence broke out in Manipur

