Union Minister Suresh Gopi allegedly used an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram. Police filed charges of ambulance misuse and public endangerment. Kerala’s political scene is divided over the incident’s implications.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, has been charged, alongside two others, with allegedly misusing an ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram celebrations in April this year. Police in Thrissur East lodged an FIR against Gopi, Abhijith Nair, and the ambulance driver in relation to the incident, accusing them of using the emergency vehicle to navigate restricted areas.



The charges filed include sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, alongside sections 179, 184, 188, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, police officials reported.



The complaint was originally filed by K P Sumesh, a local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Sumesh claimed that Gopi, who was then a BJP candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, improperly used an ambulance, typically reserved for patients, to reach the Pooram venue amidst heavy police restrictions. According to the FIR, Gopi and his associates were using the vehicle as part of their election campaign to meet with the Thiruvambadi Devaswom authorities, violating police-enforced festival restrictions in the process.



The FIR further alleges that Gopi’s group navigated the ambulance through Thrissur Round, a crowded area on the day of Pooram, in a manner that could have potentially endangered the lives of those in attendance. This high-profile case has now ignited political debate in Kerala, with various parties accusing Gopi of disrupting the renowned Pooram festivities for political gain.



Suresh Gopi, however, has firmly denied the allegations, stating on Thursday that he arrived at the festival site in his own vehicle, which was then allegedly attacked by goons from rival political factions. According to Gopi, he was subsequently assisted by some local youngsters who escorted him to an ambulance positioned at the venue to cater to individuals in need. Gopi also refuted earlier claims, including some made by BJP members, asserting that he had reached the venue using an ambulance.



The controversy surrounding Gopi’s actions has become a focal point in Kerala’s political discourse. The state’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, commented on the situation, asserting that the Thrissur Pooram festivities and associated rituals were not disrupted. In response, both the Congress party and CPI have accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the Pooram event to sway the Thrissur constituency in its favour by leveraging religious sentiments.



Meanwhile, the police investigation has brought further scrutiny to the disruption of Pooram. The circumstances surrounding the event led to a rare deviation from tradition: for the first time in the festival’s history, the highly anticipated fireworks display, typically held during the early morning hours, had to be postponed to the following day and conducted during daylight. This adjustment reportedly disappointed the numerous festival enthusiasts who eagerly await the spectacle each year.



The Thrissur Pooram is widely celebrated in Kerala, and the disruption of the festival’s rituals has stirred local and state-wide discussions. As the case progresses, Kerala’s political and cultural circles are watching closely to see what impact this controversy may have on future Pooram celebrations and on Gopi’s political standing in the state.

