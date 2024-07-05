UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh calls Hathras stampede 'tragic & heart breaking'

The commission will prepare an investigation report on five points within two months and the investigation report will be submitted to the government

Devotees at the religious gathering where a stampede broke out in Hathras. Flie Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh State Minister of Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh condoled the deaths in the Hathras stampede incident and called it "tragic and heartbreaking.".

"The Hathras stampede is tragic and heartbreaking. I just pray to God that all the affected families get the strength to endure pain. Some people from Badaun were also there at the event in Hathras. The affected families will be compensated properly. The government is taking full responsibility. The government is taking steps so that such incidents don't happen again," said Swatantra Dev Singh.

Meanwhile, the judicial inquiry commission formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the Hathras stampede incident held a meeting at Naimisharanya in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on Thursday. The judicial commission will soon go to Hathras for investigation and inquiry of the incident.

The commission will prepare an investigation report on five points within two months and the investigation report will be submitted to the government. Former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh were present in the judicial inquiry commission constituted under the chairmanship of former Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

After the meeting, Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava (retired), chairman of the Judicial Inquiry Commission committee, while talking to the media, said that they will soon visit Hathras. Reacting to the incident, Aligarh Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said on Thursday that the police are probing about 'Bhole Baba's' criminal history.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri for 'Bhole Baba', a self-styled godman who conducted a 'Satsang' in Hathras where the stampede took place. The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.

