A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have cleared the UPSC 2023

UPSC. Representation pic

Listen to this article UPSC Result: Aditya Srivastava secures 1st rank, PM Modi extends wishes to all candidates x 00:00

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Aditya Srivastava has topped the civil services examination 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks respectively.

Others in top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4th), Ruhani (5th), Srishti Dabas (6th) Anmol Rathore (7th), Ashish Kumar (8th), Nausheen (9th) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10th). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations. The written exam for the UPSC 2023 was held in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for all the candidates. He congratulated successful candidates, and also applauded efforts of candidates who did not clear the exam. "I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them," he posted on X.

"I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination - setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best," PM Modi added.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have cracked the examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services. In the General category, 347 candidates have been selected, from Economic Weaker Section-115, Other Backward Caste-303, Schedule Caste-165 and Scheduled Tribes-86.

Following Rule 20 (4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission also issued a consolidated Reserve List of candidates.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.