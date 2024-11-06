Breaking News
Updated on: 06 November,2024 11:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Trump won 277 electoral college votes blocking his rival Kamala Harris' chance to win the US Elections 2024; the 78-year-old Republican leader won the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina to make his way to the White House for a second term

US Elections 2024: PM Modi dials Donald Trump; President-elect says India a 'maginificent country'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled President-elect Donald Trump late on Wednesday evening and congratulated him for his victory in the US Elections 2024. 




In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."


News agency PTI, quoting official sources, said Modi also congratulated Trump on the performance of his Republican Party in the Congressional elections, as both leaders affirmed to working together for world peace.

During the conversation, Trump reportedly said the "whole world loves Modi". The President-elect also described India as a "magnificent country" and the prime minister as a "magnificent man", added the sources quoted by PTI. Trump also said that he considered Modi and India as a "true friend", noting that the Indian PM was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, the sources added.

Trump was declared the winner on Wednesday afternoon after he defeated Democratic candidate and current Vice-President Kamala Harris. 

Earlier in the day, as Trump cruised to winning the US Elections 2024, PM Modi congratulated him on X for his "historic" presidential poll victory, and said he "looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership".

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said.

Other world leaders also congratulated Trump, who is set to become the 47th president of the United States. 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the recently held US Elections. He recalled their meeting earlier where they discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression. 

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Trump on his projected victory as the President of the United States of America (USA).

(With PTI inputs)

  

