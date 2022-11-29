×
Uttar Pradesh: IPS officer Laxmi Singh appointed first woman Police Commissioner at Noida

Updated on: 29 November,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  Lucknow
She will replace Alok Singh, who has been posted to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: IPS officer Laxmi Singh appointed first woman Police Commissioner at Noida

Representational Pic


In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday midnight, appointed new Police Commissioners for the three newly-formed commissionerates and also transferred the Police Commissioners of Noida and Varanasi.


The state government has appointed Inspector-General of Police (IG), Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh, as the first woman Police Commissioner of the state giving her the charge of Noida.



She will replace Alok Singh, who has been posted to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow.


Varanasi Police Commissioner, Satish Ganesh has been posted to the DGP headquarters while Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Ashok Mutha Jain (who was on waiting) has replaced him.

IG, Ajay Mishra, who was also on waiting, will be the first Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad while IG (Prisons), Preetinder Singh will be Police Commissioner of Agra.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Bareilly, Ramit Sharma has been made the first Police Commissioner of Prayagraj while IG (Home) Tarun Gaba has been shifted as the IG, Lucknow range.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prashant Verma will take over as Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), replacing Keshav Kumar, who will take over as Additional Police Commissioner, Agra.

Ghaziabad SSP, Muniraj will be the new Ayodhya SSP.

Prayagraj SSP, Shailesh Pandey will go to Mathura in the same capacity replacing Abhishek Yadav, who will take over as SP (Intelligence).

Agra SSP, Prabhakar Chaudhary goes to Sitapur Pradeshik Armed Constabulary as Commandant.

