Circle Officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi on Friday told reporters that the victims were going to Dubha Ashram temple on a motorcycle, located at some distance from Shahadatganj village, after Deepavali puja at their home on Thursday night

Representational Image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in Pilibhit x 00:00

Three friends, visiting a temple after Diwali puja, died after their motorcycle collided with a tree, police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were identified as Pradeep Kumar (22), Shivkumar (23) and Girish Kumar (35), they said.

Circle Officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi on Friday told reporters that the victims were going to Dubha Ashram temple on a motorcycle, located at some distance from Shahadatganj village, after Deepavali puja at their home on Thursday night.

They lost control of the vehicle, collided with a tree on the roadside and died, Chaturvedi.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Chaturvedi added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever