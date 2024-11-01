Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh: Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in Pilibhit

Updated on: 01 November,2024 04:49 PM IST  |  Pilibhit (UP)
PTI |

Top

Circle Officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi on Friday told reporters that the victims were going to Dubha Ashram temple on a motorcycle, located at some distance from Shahadatganj village, after Deepavali puja at their home on Thursday night

Uttar Pradesh: Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in Pilibhit

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in Pilibhit
x
00:00

Three friends, visiting a temple after Diwali puja, died after their motorcycle collided with a tree, police said on Friday.


The victims were identified as Pradeep Kumar (22), Shivkumar (23) and Girish Kumar (35), they said.


Circle Officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi on Friday told reporters that the victims were going to Dubha Ashram temple on a motorcycle, located at some distance from Shahadatganj village, after Deepavali puja at their home on Thursday night.


They lost control of the vehicle, collided with a tree on the roadside and died, Chaturvedi.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Chaturvedi added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh Accident india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK