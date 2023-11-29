Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces cash incentive for all personnel involved in Slikyara rescue operation

Updated on: 29 November,2023 03:38 PM IST  |  Dehradun
mid-day online correspondent |

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the rescued workers from the Silkyara tunnel at Chinyalisaur Hospital on Wednesday and said that workers have been completely examined and they are healthy

Pic/PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that an incentive amount of Rs 50,000 each will be given to all the personnel working in the rescue operation inside the Silkyara Tunnel, reported news agency ANI.


Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the rescued workers from the Silkyara tunnel at Chinyalisaur Hospital on Wednesday and said that workers have been completely examined and they are healthy, reported ANI.


"I have just met everyone and everyone is healthy and all of their family members are happy. They have been fully examined and there is no health problem as such," said Dhami, reported ANI.


"The workers will be sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh and there too they will be fully examined once. The cheques of Rs 1 lakh which I had announced for the trapped workers have also been provided to them and the rescue workers who went inside the tunnel and dug it will also be rewarded with an amount of Rs 50,000 by the state government," he added, reported ANI.

On being asked about the accountability of the incident, CM Dhami said that the government of India has already ordered a safety audit of the tunnels that are being constructed in the country, reported ANI.

All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening, reported ANI.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked, reported ANI.

The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by CM Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh, reported ANI.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel, reported ANI.

PM Modi in his post on X said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork.

(With inputs from ANI)

