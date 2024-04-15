In its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, the VBA said that it will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers

Prakash Ambedkar. File Photo

Listen to this article LS polls: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar releases manifesto; calls CAA anti-Hindu, makes promises for farmers x 00:00

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar said if voted to power, his party will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers, reported PTI.

Ambedkar also claimed that while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is being seen as an anti-Muslim law, it is also against 20 per cent of the Hindu community. By bringing in the law, the BJP is cheating Hindu voters in the country, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI report, the VBA chief said, "If the VBA comes to power, it will make a strategic decision not to retire contractual employees till 58 years, and it will bring a law for minimum selling price for farmers. The party will ensure free education from kindergarten to PG classes and spend 9 per cent of funds on education," he added.

While interacting with the media, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar also slammed Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, for his statement that the VBA should have allied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the interest of the nation and its move to contest alone will only benefit the BJP.

"Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for the backward classes, was pitted against the upper caste, and the VBA is also doing the same thing. Tushar Gandhi should support the VBA instead of criticising the party," Prakash Ambedkar said.

The VBA has fielded 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar himself is consisted from Akola constituency, in the Vidharbha region, from where he was formerly elected.

After the VBA's seat-sharing talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra failed, it decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls solo.

(With PTI inputs)