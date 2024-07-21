Vistara flight rerouted to Ahmedabad amid bad weather conditions at Mumbai airport

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 July,2024 12:50 PM IST  |  Pune
Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai has been rerouted to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport.


Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours, Vistara Airlines said in an official statement.


The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24.


The forecasted temperatures are expected to range from a high of 29degC to a low of 25degC.

Heavy rain battered parts of Mumbai on Saturday, resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

Several roads have been closed and traffic has been redirected due to the extensive flooding. The monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its normal schedule. Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir received the spell in early July.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

