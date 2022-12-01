×
Breaking News
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Warmer winter likely in northwest India Met

Warmer winter likely in northwest India: Met

Updated on: 01 December,2022 05:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Wheat is sensitive to high temperature during reproductive stages as compared to vegetative stages

Warmer winter likely in northwest India: Met

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Many parts of northwest India may see a warmer winter season primarily due to likely subdued activity of western disturbances, the Met office said on Thursday.


India Meteorological Department head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said there could be variations in the temperature on a day-to-day basis and the impact on the wheat crop depends on the dynamic behaviour of the weather and the stages of plant life cycle.



Wheat is sensitive to high temperature during reproductive stages as compared to vegetative stages.


Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Police arrest two from Bandra for molesting foreign YouTuber

"During the upcoming winter season (December 2022 to February 2023), below normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of peninsular India and some parts of central India and isolated parts of northwest India.

"Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are most likely over many parts of northwest India and most parts northeast India," the IMD said.

Mohapatra attributed the higher-than-normal temperature in many parts of northwest India due to likely subdued WD activity and the penetration of easterly winds.

"The WD activity will be subdued. Hence, there will be less cloudiness and higher day temperatures. There could be penetration of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. It will lead to an increase in the minimum temperature but will not necessarily yield rainfall," Mohaptara said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK