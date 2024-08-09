While the main contingent of the Army is withdrawing, a smaller team will remain to maintain the Bailey Bridge and assist with ongoing search operations in difficult-to-access areas along the Chaliyar River.

Representative image

Listen to this article Wayanad landslides: Army begins partial withdrawal from site; locals bid emotional aideu x 00:00

Nine days after massive Wayanad landslides killed hundreds, the Indian Army has begun a partial retreat from the disaster-hit areas. The Army had led the search and rescue efforts and was instrumental in constructing a Bailey bridge that united distant areas. Kerala's Public Works Minister, PA Mohamed Riyas, announced the partial departure, recognising that the Army had completed its job and thanking them for their contribution. The 190-foot Bailey bridge, built in record time by the Army, was critical in boosting rescue efforts in the hard-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala districts, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, speaking to reporters, Riyas shared the emotional challenge of bidding farewell to the Army, who worked closely with local authorities and communities during the crisis of the Wayanad landslides. He stated, "But, they have fulfilled their duty completely. They ensured that no lives were lost after their arrival. They have many other responsibilities as well. I realise that. So we thank them for their services."

While the main contingent of the Army is withdrawing, a smaller team will remain to maintain the Bailey Bridge and assist with ongoing search operations in difficult-to-access areas along the Chaliyar River, the report added.

An Army officer present at the press briefing expressed their continued support for the people of Wayanad, noting, "Our hearts remain with the people of Kerala, particularly in Wayanad and Meppadi."

As the Indian Army officers began returning to their bases following rescue operations after the Wayanad landslides, the locals bid an emotional adieu to the officials. People from all walks of life had gathered at the centre Army personnel were accommodated to felicitate them and cheer them on as they returned from landslides-hit Wayanad. Videos of the farewell were shared by the Kochi unit's Defence PRO. Watch video:

#WayanadLandslide

Watch | Emotional send-off to #IndianArmy personnel from people of all walks of life at #Wayanad.

Grateful for our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide #RescueOps.

Your courage & sacrifice won't be forgotten…#WeCare🇮🇳@giridhararamane pic.twitter.com/u2csEIo5r7 — PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, in response to the Wayanad landslides, the Kerala state government announced immediate assistance for those affected in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. Each family currently staying in relief camps will receive Rs. 10,000 in financial aid. Additionally, affected families will receive a daily allowance of Rs. 300 per adult, up to two individuals per family, with an extension to three individuals for families with bedridden or long-term hospitalised members. This support will continue for 30 days.

The government has also requested a report from the District Collector to explore options for alternative accommodation for those returning from relief camps. Once the report is received, rental assistance will be arranged.