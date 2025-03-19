West Bengal: No special CBI court established in the state, alleges Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that West Bengal government has not set up even a single functional special CBI court in the state which is why no convictions took place

Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that West Bengal government has not set up even a single special functional CBI court in the state which is why no convictions took place.

Shah while responding to TMC member Saket Gokhale's remarks in Rajya Sabha, stated that 6,900 corruption cases were filed by the CBI in the state and there were no convictions till date.

According to PTI, the Home Minister countered that the cases were not related to corruption but were filed on the intervention of courts against people responsible for the post-election violence in West Bengal.

"The West Bengal government has not constituted even a single special CBI court so far in the state," Shah said, reported PTI.

He alleged that BJP supporters were targeted after the elections and the TMC government refused to take action against the perpetrators.

The victims approached the High Court and the Supreme Court, after which the cases were registered on their orders, Shah stated.

On Wednesday, The Rajya Sabha witnessed a verbal spat between the TMC and BJP during the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had to intervene after Leader of the House J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some BJP members demanded that Gokhale withdraw his remarks against Shah, but he did not do so.

The Chairman said that Gokhale should not have used such language against the senior minister and the remarks would be deleted from the records as they were "personal".

Dhankhar also said he has reserved till Thursday his ruling on the issue of members making personal remarks against colleagues, as per PTI.

