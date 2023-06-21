Breaking News
Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to world: RSS

Updated on: 21 June,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

Top

Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life, the RSS said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Yoga Day

Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to world: RSS

People perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga. Pic/PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said yoga is "Bharat's civilizational contribution" to the world.


Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life, the RSS said in a tweet on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.


It is the duty of all the yoga followers to further spread this message of yoga far and wide across the continents, it said.


"Yoga is Bharat's civilizational contribution to the world. Derived from the root 'Yuj', meaning union and samadhi. Yoga is not limited to physical exercise but is essentially a holistic way of life leading to the union of body mind, intellect and soul as envisaged by sages like Maharshi Patanjali," the RSS tweeted.

"It is verily described in scriptures as cessation of fluctuation of mind (Yogashchittavrittinirodhah), means for calming the mind (Manah Prashamanopayah Yogah) and equanimity (Samatvam Yoga Uchyate) and leads one to peaceful and healthy life," it said.

Today, a growing number of people, be it common masses, celebrities, entrepreneurs and statesmen of different cultures across the world are adopting yoga as a way of a balanced lifestyle tuned with nature, the RSS said.

Scores of saints, yoga teachers and yoga trainers have contributed to spread yoga around the world, it added. 

