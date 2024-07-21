Guru Purnima 2024: Best messages, wishes, quotes and greetings to share with your teacher

This is a day to respect our parents, who are our first and constant gurus, and our other teachers, mentors, and professors who have guided us in life

Guru Purnima 2024 is one of the most important festivals for all Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. This festival falls on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 21, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Purima Tithi will begin at 05:59 PM in July, 2020 and it will end at 03:46 PM. This is a day to respect our parents, who are our first and constant gurus, and our other teachers, mentors, and professors who have guided us in life. To acknowledge their contributions with heartfelt messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings.

Significance of Guru Purnima 2024

In Sanskrit, the word “guru” means a “spiritual guide” or “teacher”. Since teachers play an important role in shaping the lives of individuals, the festival paves the way for disciples to pay homage and offer respect to their gurus.

Best messages to share on Guru Purnima

"Happy Guru Purnima! Your guidance and wisdom have been a beacon of light in my life. Thank you for being the best teacher."

"On this auspicious day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for showing me the right path and being my mentor. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. Thank you for being such an incredible teacher. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Your teachings and blessings have always guided me in the right direction. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"To the world’s greatest teacher, Happy Guru Purnima! Your support and encouragement have helped me achieve my dreams."

Heartfelt wishes for your teacher

"May Guru Purnima bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. Thank you for being an exceptional mentor."

"Wishing you a very Happy Guru Purnima! May your life be filled with happiness and success."

"On this special day, I wish you good health and happiness. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"May you continue to inspire and guide many more students. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Wishing you a day filled with love, respect, and gratitude. Happy Guru Purnima to the best teacher ever!"

Inspiring quotes for Guru Purnima

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." – William Arthur Ward

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." – Marcel Proust

"A guru is not someone who holds a torch for you. He is the torch." – Swami Vivekananda

"Teaching is the greatest act of optimism." – Colleen Wilcox

"The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see." – Alexandra K. Trenfor

Warm greetings for Guru Purnima 2024

"Sending you warm wishes and heartfelt gratitude on Guru Purnima. Thank you for being an exceptional teacher!"

"Happy Guru Purnima! Your teachings have made a significant impact on my life. Thank you for your wisdom and guidance."

"On this special day, I extend my sincere thanks to you for all the knowledge and wisdom you have imparted. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"May your life be filled with happiness and success. Happy Guru Purnima to the most inspiring teacher!"

"Thank you for being a guiding light in my life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Guru Purnima!"