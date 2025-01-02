A TO Z of Sydney

26 reasons to remember Test matches at the SCG, where Rohit Sharma’s Indians take on Pat Cummins’ Aussies for the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

VVS Laxman celebrates his century at Sydney in 2000. Pic/AFP

A for Allan. Australia skipper Border’s 7-46 against the West Indies at the SCG in 1988-89 stunned everyone including himself. His left-arm spin also fetched four wickets in the second innings for Border to become an obvious man-of-the-match choice against Viv Richards’ West Indies.

ADVERTISEMENT

B for Bucknor. The Jamaican often copped criticism for his umpiring decisions. After the infamy of declaring Sachin Tendulkar out lbw to a ball which was well over the stumps in Brisbane 2003-04, Bucknor’s overall decision-making was slammed during the 2007-08 SCG Test.

C for Cheteshwar. An epic 193 in the 2018-19 Test before rain ruined the game for India to win the series, was followed by contributions of 50 and 77 in the 2020-21 drawn Test which kept the series open for India.

D for Denness. After managing just 65 runs in three matches, England captain Mike decided to drop himself for the 1974-75 Sydney Test. He returned for the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests to score 51, 14 and 188.

E for Edrich. Left-handed John took a mighty blow on the ribs from Dennis Lillee in the 1974-75 Test. The stand-in England captain returned with two fractures to stay unbeaten with 33 as Australia won the Test and with it the Ashes.

F for Fanie. Thanks to De Villiers, South Africa drew first blood in their first Test series against Australia on being readmitted to international cricket. They won the second Test at Sydney through De Villiers’ 10-wicket haul in a low-scoring game.

G for Greg. The then Australia captain scored a match-winning double century in the first of the three Tests against India at the SCG in 1980-81. It was Chappell’s first Test against India and his team romped home with an innings victory.

H for Harbhajan. The 2007-08 Test has gone down in history as the Monkeygate game where Singh had a verbal with the late Andrew Symonds.

I for India. It’s been ages since India won a Test at the SCG. The solitary victory there was witnessed in 1977-78 when Bishan Singh Bedi’s men outwitted Bob Simpson’s team by an innings and four runs.

J for Jenner. A blow on Terry’s head from a John Snow delivery during the seventh Test of the 1970-71 series infuriated some intoxicated fans who manhandled him. It led to England captain Ray Illingworth taking his team off for a while.

K for Kumble. One of three All 10 men, Anil’s best analysis after his 10-74 was witnessed in the 2003-04 SCG Test where he claimed 8-141 and followed it up with four in the second innings.

L for Laxman. He lit up the SCG in 2000 with 167 as opener in India’s second innings for a lost cause. His next two visits to the crease in Test matches there produced knocks of 178 (2003-04) and 109 (2007-08). Very, Very, Special indeed!

M for Madan. The Delhi all-rounder didn’t figure in the playing XI of the 1977-78 Test but his spectacular rolling catch to dismiss Peter Toohey is still remembered by his teammates who were part of that SCG Test.

N for Nathan. Like he is at most Australian venues, Lyon is the man to watch at SCG from tomorrow. He is two wickets short of the 50 mark here and he’ll be playing his 14th SCG Test.

O for Oldfield. Stumper Bert was one of Australia’s seven debutants in the 1920-21 SCG Test against England. He went on to serve his country in 54 Tests across 17 years. He was only considered a ‘keeper in the making in 1919.

P for Phadkar. The Mumbai all-rounder came into the side for the second Test of the 1947-48 series at Sydney and scored India’s first half century of the series. He also scored a century in the Adelaide Test

Q for Quirky. The great Vinoo Mankad, while opening the batting, was bowled by Ray Lindwall in both innings for the same score (5). He ended up with two hundreds in the 1947-48 Test series.

R for Ravi. India’s first Test double centurion at the SCG. His 206 is still the highest score by an Indian opening batsman. This was the last three-figure score in his Test career.

S for Sachin. SCG can be also called Sachin Cricket Ground and for good reason. His first Test there witnessed a fine innings of 148 not out. In 2003-04 came the epic 241 not out and the 2007-07, Tendulkar helped himself to another unbeaten century (154). His last Test visit to the SCG (in 2011-12) produced an innings of 80.

T for Toohey. One of Australia’s most successful batsmen in the 1977-78 series was NSW man Peter. In the Sydney Test of that series he scored a fighting 85 in the second innings with an injured ankle.

U for Usman. Left-handed opening batsman Khawaja’s best Test score against India at the SCG is just 27. But he has taken big hundreds off England and South Africa at the ground where he averages 104.00.

So watch out India.

V for Viv. His greatness notwithstanding, Richards couldn’t notch up a three-figure score in four SCG Tests; his best being 58 in the second innings of the 1984-85 game.

W for Warne. Started his career at the SCG in 1991-92 and end it there in 2006-07. The late Shane was always a hit be it bowling from the Randwick or Paddington End

X for X factor. Scott Boland, who claimed three wickets in each innings on his home turf of Melbourne. Sydney may not be any less different.

Y for Yadav. Off-spinner Shivlal dismissed Steve Waugh en route to a fifer in the 1985-86 Sydney Test and was India’s team manager when Waugh played his final Test there 18 years later.

Z for Zaheer. Left-arm pacer Khan started things in style when Australia came out to bat after India were restricted to 191 in the 2011-12 SCG Test. He sent back David Warner (8), Ed Cowan (16) and Shaun Marsh (0) to have Australia reeling at 3-37. But the hosts lost their next wicket at 325.

mid-day’s group sports editor Clayton Murzello is a purist with an open stance. He tweets @ClaytonMurzello

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual’s and don’t represent those of the paper