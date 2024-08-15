Action against errant e-bike riders long overdue

Citizens now feel they have a voice, their concerns are taken seriously and action is being taken. They also feel they are not being dismissed or simply met with lip service

Delivery boys on e-bikes halted by cops for traffic violations

The Mumbai Traffic Police has initiated a special drive targeting electric bikes involved in traffic violations, including rash driving, jumping signals and riding on footpaths. Offenders are being charged under the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act.

The Mumbai traffic division acted on numerous complaints regarding traffic violations. The e-bike riders, especially food and other delivery app partners, often disregard traffic rules. These actions not only endanger their lives but also pose a significant risk to others. In response to this growing concern, the Mumbai Traffic Police has launched a special drive to bring the situation under control and ensure roads are safer for everyone.

The drive is welcome and it is heartening to witness the traffic authorities taking cognisance of complaints. Citizens now feel they have a voice, their concerns are taken seriously and action is being taken. They also feel they are not being dismissed or simply met with lip service.

E-bikes are often ridden on the wrong side of the roads and pavements, which are already so challenging to walk on. Food delivery companies, too, need to be hauled up to bring to light what instructions are being given to delivery partners. They should actually be telling the drivers that driving recklessly and violating rules will result in strict action within the company itself, even the docking of payments.

E-bike riders seem to be a law unto themselves or feel that traffic laws do not apply to them because of the nature of their vehicles. This is simply untrue as they may cause a vehicle crash as cars try to avoid hitting them, or perish themselves as they startle drivers. They can also knock down pedestrians or injure them.

This action was long overdue, and the campaign must be consistent to yield the desired results.