Shortly after the announcement that their home city is the new billionaire capital in Asia, our sutradhaars slipped into total shock. They resurface weeks later to discuss why such elevations are bunkum to the average Bombaywallah

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Billionaire Club, are you listening? x 00:00

Pheroze! Ah, there you are. I was getting a tad worried after our last chat over the telephone because of that unexpected development,” remarked Lady Flora, looking relieved to see her friend at the Cooperage Bandstand pavilion, after what seemed like ages. Both were slowly returning to their regular routines after that unhappy day when they learnt via the newspapers that their home city had overtaken Beijing as Asia’s billionaire capital. Now, after coming to terms with the news, they decided to catch up, reflect, ponder and debate how, and if topping this list really matters to regular folk in the city.

“I was stunned beyond words by that tornado! The kind Captain also mentioned that I had lost a bit of my glow…” Lady Flora noticed that Sir PM did an eyeroll as soon as she had uttered the last sentence. Choosing to sidestep that meeting, she carried on, “This global rich list published by a reputable research platform revealed that we have 92…I repeat, 92 billionaires. I am stumped.” Sir PM came equipped with data, as he pulled out a document from a file and rattled off, “With this number, we are only behind New York, which has 119 and London with 97 billionaires. In fact, India has added 94 people to its overall list of 271 billionaires, the same report has revealed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Flora looked downcast; the same lull that had taken over from before seemed to have returned. “I don’t understand why people are celebrating this, as if it were an achievement. What is in it for a majority of Bombaywallahs? My guess is…Nothing!” she exclaimed, adding, “I wish there was a way to find out if even 1/1000th of their wealth was being channelised for welfare schemes in the city. Or if they were utilising this same miniscule amount towards setting up basic facilities that the city is desperately starved of—from public restrooms to night schools for the homeless, or free education to large sections of society who cannot afford it. The effort has to be on a mega scale for a populous city like ours. Imagine if these super-wealthy families came together to look after the city, its residents as well as its growth and development, with full gusto...” she sighed.

Sir PM seemed equally despondent. “My Lady, the writing seems to be on the wall. It’s sad that barring the occasional outreach, we hardly hear of this creamy layer making any massive contribution as far as long-lasting impact goes. Given we are bursting at our seams, we could do with financial assistance to improve the city from a civic and social standpoint. All I know is that our babus and powers that be seem content to rub shoulders with them. It’s a vicious juggernaut, and the poor aam aadmi is scratching his head in disbelief at this list. Seriously, why would they care when their worlds remain the same; dare I say, it’s possibly gotten tougher. Citizens are realising that the divide between them and the rich is getting wider by the day,” he summarised, contextualising today’s challenges of living in a mega city, to the time when he was in the hot seat helming civic affairs in early Bombay.

“Pheroze, I still cannot fathom why we aren’t seeing any spillover of this embarrassing assemblage of riches into the overall improvement of Bombay. Remember, so much of the original city and its landmarks, facilities and conveniences were built, thanks to the benevolence of its many visionaries who hailed from rich families. It’s all there, written in our history books. But right now, it seems as if only a small segment from this list is concerned about the wellness of the city that gave them the wings to fly. I honestly hope I am proven wrong!” she smiled. Sir PM asked, “What do you mean, My Lady? “I hope these folks have actually been doing good in massive ways for the poor and less privileged, without our knowledge. Even if they were, and continue to do so, I’m afraid, why aren’t we hearing of it? Charity cannot be done in silos, and in small pockets and inconsistent periodicity. It has to be a sustained, long-term effort.” thundered Lady Flora.

Sir PM nodded at his friend’s views. “All I can say is that the rich are getting richer here, and that’s not a good sign. It’s an unsettling thought for a city that had such a proud past as far as generosity goes. Largesse is a nice sounding word but a difficult one to execute. Let’s hope at least a few from this glitzy list have a change of heart, and decide to make their wealth count, in places that are well beyond personal gain and fame,” he signed off before waving his friend a long goodbye. It was a contemplative Sunday late evening walk back to their respective pedestals. The same thought weighed on both their minds —Bombay deserves better from its Billionaire Club.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com