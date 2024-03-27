The traffic police stated that on Monday, 124 cases were registered against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic police check for drunk driving at JVPD Scheme. Pic/Shadab Khan

Celebrating festivals is not a licence to be reckless

There was a concerted effort to ensure road safety amidst recent Holi celebrations. Authorities took decisive action against traffic violators.

The Mumbai police have intensified crackdowns on helmetless riding, with 4,593 such cases recorded from morning to evening that day. This action underscores the importance of two-wheeler riders donning protective gear to reduce the risk of head injuries in case of accidents.

In the same nine-hour period, the cops booked 429 for riding three-up. This too, poses significant safety hazards to both passengers and other road users.

This is a good move and we need to see such actions during festivals and celebrations, so that people learn that the special day or occasion cannot be licence to throw caution to the wind and endanger others.

This edit space has highlighted how fun at festivals is about weaving in caution so that there is happiness and joy for everyone.

Tops on that cautionary list is responsible driving. All festivals mean commutes either to friends or loved ones. Many celebrations also have drivers and riders careening on our roads all for a lark. Observe traffic rules and discipline, even as you take your spins or ride across the length and breadth of the city.

Police presence is a deterrent but find it within yourself to ride/drive according to rules.

In fact, if the traffic department can start campaigns along with private participation days before festivals or special occasions about road safety, that might send a strong message too.

The campaigns need to be on point and creatively packaged, coming in just before a big break or special days.