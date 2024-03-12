Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Crackdown on pay and park fraud must be sustained
<< Back to Elections 2024

Crackdown on pay-and-park fraud must be sustained

Updated on: 12 March,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The accused had converted government land into a pay-and-park facility, charging motorists R20 per hour. The police acted once they got information about this scheme

Crackdown on pay-and-park fraud must be sustained

Representational image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article
Crackdown on pay-and-park fraud must be sustained
x
00:00

The traffic police recently posed as auto drivers and exposed an illegal pay-and-park racket in Vakola. The cops arrested those running this illegal operation.


The accused had converted government land into a pay-and-park facility, charging motorists Rs 20 per hour. The police acted once they got information about this scheme.


Officers posed as auto drivers and took an auto into the parking area. The officers noticed the accused was collecting money from people for services while no parking receipts were provided. 


It is time widespread action is taken against illegal parking lots. It is only the authorities who can do this, because at times, citizens themselves are confused about whether they are genuine or illegal.

Bogus receipts are printed at times and given to vehicle owners when they insist on them. Fake but authentic looking signboards are also set up, out of immediate sight, displaying hourly rates for parking. There is also some kind of uniform ‘parking personnel’ wear to give the impression they are genuine. They are raking in a substantial amount of money every day.

How do people know what is the hourly parking rate, which is a genuine parking lot and who is an actual official? This is a very concerning grey area, and answers are few, considering that parking is such a widespread problem in the city.

There is also the familiar scenario of local strongmen actually usurping some piece of land and charging locals for parking there. Even though people may know or strongly suspect this is illegal, the charlatan gets away as his goons are in the vicinity and people are afraid to complain.

The crackdown on such fraud needs to be strong and sustained.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

columnists vakola mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK