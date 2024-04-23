Breaking News
Creche for advocates will give lifeline to women
Updated on: 23 April,2024 02:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Guidelines stated that staffers had been hired. Several amenities needed for such young children are also in place

Creche for advocates will give lifeline to women

The Bombay High Court has a crèche/daycare facility for staffers and advocates. The creche, featured in this paper, will admit children from one to eight years. A number of guidelines are in place, though other standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being worked out. Sources stated that the space, located convenient opposite the court is set to become function soon, though a definite date is yet to be announced.


The inauguration happened much earlier this month. Pictures showed a cheerful, chirpy space. Guidelines stated that staffers had been hired. Several amenities needed for such young children are also in place.


This space should open soon, providing an opportunity for young parents to leave their child in a safe, accessible venue. Women advocates are often forced to take a prolonged break after having a baby, or move out of the profession altogether. Many women advocates cannot return or find it extremely difficult to return to litigation after the break.


The authorities must state when the facility is operational, so that parents are not left with options when it comes to child care. Once a date is announced, they can start planning and factoring in this crèche into their childcare and career plans. The toughest balancing act is managing little children and a career. This announcement and going operational will surely give many a lifeline, including those that are contemplating giving up their career as they do not have an accessible, secure place to keep their child. Kudos to the movers and shakers behind this crèche, which must start admissions for those it is meant for soon.

