Ensure financial support during training years

The Consul General in front of the installation at Shivaji Park

A travelling art installation about the Paris Olympics is moving across the city, installed at certain locations aiming to increase awareness and up excitement about the Game beginning July 26. The installation, which is basically a signage with the I Love Paris lettering and five Olympic rings, was at a Dadar venue recently, sparking conversations amongst locals, some of who spoke about how it was important and in what way India can become a true multi-sport nation.

A theory to think about was that our young talent needs finance and support as they come ‘through’ the system, not just once a youngster has established himself, winning medals and championships. Once talent is spotted and the youngster is being groomed as a potential champion, parents need to have a support system so that the child pursues the sport, not drops out halfway. This means enough money to buy basic equipment needed for the game he is playing, some help for parents who have to take their children to venues for training or competition. If the struggle is too difficult, the parents may have to pull the child out of training altogether.

One way of alleviating those financial challenges is to have enough money at lower rung competitions, too. Top badminton player H S Prannoy had earlier stated at an event in the city that we need more prize money for U-13, U-16 and U-19 tourneys. Youngsters should at least be able to recover their travel fare and expenses from the prize money, which is not happening now. The transition from junior to senior is extremely tough. The ages from 19 to 23 are very difficult and it is in these four years that some players quit.

With the mood upbeat about sport in general, we need to ensure that talent is not lost, if the struggle is too difficult. Prize money and huge rewards post significant wins is welcome. Yet, those that administer sport, must see there is enough while the youngster is still climbing the rungs.