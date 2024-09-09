Breaking News
Hope new project is backed by top-notch planning

Updated on: 09 September,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Initially, 30,000 cubic metres of soil will be used for developing the casting yard at Kasarvadavli, the report in this paper cited, quoting officials

Representation Pic

Work on the Thane-Borivli underground twin tunnel, passing beneath SGNP, is to commence in the coming months. The project is expected to excavate around 3.5 million cubic metres of soil, which equates to the capacity of approximately 1,40,000 large trucks. Three potential dumping sites have been proposed for soil disposal.


Initially, 30,000 cubic metres of soil will be used for developing the casting yard at Kasarvadavli, the report in this paper cited, quoting officials.



To transport the total excavated soil, trucks with a capacity of 25 cubic metres each would be required, resulting in 1,40,000 trips for the full 3.5 million cubic metres. While there are many benefits cited, prime among which is cutting congestion and time for people, a project of this magnitude, estimated to be completed in a little over five years, needs great vision and pre-project preparations.


All signage must be ready for this project, well lit and visible to people once the project takes off. Danger areas need to be properly cordoned off, with correct demarcation. One has to be especially careful that the borders and danger zones are clear, especially during nightfall. At times, our signage or danger warnings tend to be obscured as dusk falls, so we need to guard against that.

Most importantly, those in charge must ensure that the soil goes only where it is supposed to—at the sites which have been selected. There can be no surreptitious dumping anywhere else. While all so-called development may be needed, the entire ecosystem, from start point to during the project and after must have no loopholes, be watertight and cause no danger to pedestrians or motorists, residents or passers-by.

