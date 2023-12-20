The two families were busy collecting gift envelopes. Seizing an opportune moment, the criminals executed their plan

The gang members caught on CCTV footage

Listen to this article It’s good to be alert to criminals, even at weddings! x 00:00

A gang recently infiltrated a wedding hall in Andheri, making away with Rs 59,000 in cash and two mobile phones belonging to the mother of the groom. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hall in Bandra.

The footage showed three individuals entering the venue, one of whom is a minor. While the minor engaged in innocent play with others, the two accompanying adults discreetly tailed the groom’s family. The two families were busy collecting gift envelopes. Seizing an opportune moment, the criminals executed their plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two individuals shadowed the groom’s family, and during lunch, they directed the minor boy to make his move. The 13-15-year-old minor artfully played near the groom’s mother, ultimately lifting a bag containing Rs 59,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

The minor, adept at blending in with the festivities, discreetly stole the cash bag while appearing engrossed in play. Upon successfully lifting the bag, the criminals swiftly fled the marriage hall.

The modus operandi shows how the gang uses minors to avoid suspicion, instructing and training them on how to execute the theft. A report in this paper stated how the CCTV footage suggested the gang may have equipped the minor with a headset, enabling them to communicate instructions covertly.

This shows some level of sophistication and a need for families to be alert to these ‘gangs’ with the familiar pattern of using children as ‘innocent distractions’ in functions. Families must raise the red flag if certain individuals apparently unknown to both families seem to tail them at these weddings. It is easy to get misled amongst the hurly-burly but one alert relative or friend, watching out for this specifically, can help stymie the plot and be the saviour.