Lawkeepers need to stay one step ahead of criminals

The arrest was made less than an hour after the accused tampered with an ATM in Borivli

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly tampering with ATMs in order to steal cash. The modus operandi is a reminder of how conmen and thieves are constantly reinventing their methods to escape detection and how we must be ahead in this race. The accused would glue the money dispensing slot shut, preventing users from withdrawing cash and would grab the notes once the person left. The arrest was made less than an hour after the accused tampered with an ATM in Borivli.

He was traced thanks to good CCTV surveillance. It is vital that ATMs have sharp surveillance inside the kiosks. This must be of the highest quality and maintenance should be a priority. Ideally, banks and even standalone ATMs must have a security guard or contact person at the ATM. This will give the public an opportunity to approach somebody at once, in case the ATMs are malfunctioning and the first indication of something not quite right or red flag can be raised at that time.

CCTVs immediately outside are also very important as cops have to trail or track the suspect and this is invaluable while doing so. If a bank is informed by a customer about their ATM giving a problem and they suspect tampering, the police must be called at once. Quick responses mean quick action and a higher possibility of the person being snared and those conned getting back their money.

Having said all this, basic safety measures at all ATMs include, not divulging your PIN to others. Suspect somebody hanging around you trying to ‘help’ you withdraw cash, in case there is any problem.

Awareness of your surroundings and if there are some other people around you, in case there are several ATM machines in one space. Attentive and not distracted talking on your device while withdrawing cash. Keep your wits about you.