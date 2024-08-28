Safety is paramount in every festival and celebration of any kind. Respectful driving while visiting family during festivals is important

File photo

Listen to this article Let’s celebrate festivals with respect and restraint x 00:00

Reports have been pouring in about Govindas who had been insured in case of injury during the Dahi Handi festival. This paper highlighted how a young political leader insured 3,000 Govindas recently. The terms of the insurance were clearly spelt out. The insurance company spokesperson also stated that this was a holistic policy so also covered insured people who fell off bikes or trucks while celebrating the festival. It covered electrocution and injuries due to terror attacks during the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

While insurance is a welcome move, during every festival, the onus is on participants themselves to stay safe. In this case, Govindas need to practise forming pyramids. Climbers should also wear protective gear. There must be well-filled medical boxes and modern equipment at practice sites.

Safety is paramount in every festival and celebration of any kind. Respectful driving while visiting family during festivals is important. Celebrating while driving through the streets in elation and festive fervour does not mean throwing caution to the winds.

Groups of pedestrians must not endanger others or undertake any rash actions amid celebrations such as dashing across the street or posing for selfies at random spots.

Insurance and treatment come after festivities. We need to ensure that there is as much precaution taken before itself so that all celebrations take place in an atmosphere of restraint and respect.

Let that be the mantra as the festive season has already opened in a big way in Mumbai. Going forward, let us look at the entire package: pre-festive preparations and training or rehearsals, if any, help during the festival and a lot of care, attention and resources on the main day itself. Happy festivities, Maximum City, with minimum accidents.