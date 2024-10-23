New, extended, but rail platforms should be safe, too

Completion of the work will also result in uninterrupted train traffic. During the block eight suburban trains were cancelled and 22 short-terminated

Post a recent 22-hour block at Kasara station, commuters will see platforms widened and extended. This will accommodate longer trains and enhance passenger-carrying capacity, a Central Railway spokesperson stated in a report. Completion of the work will also result in uninterrupted train traffic. During the block eight suburban trains were cancelled and 22 short-terminated. From Monday morning , platforms no 1 and 2 at Kasara station will have been extended from the present 480m to 600m, accommodating longer trains, a CR spokesperson said.

Let us pay proper attention to station platforms, enhancing amenities for passengers as they await to board or alight. Railway authorities can widen or lengthen the platforms when possible and if needed, paying careful attention to crowd patterns, which may change over time and one may see heavy crowding at certain stations. We must see sharp and clear announcement systems, which is perhaps one of the most important facilities in the train station ecosystem. This edit space has highlighted earlier, how panic situations can be avoided through clearly audible announcements, absolutely non-negotiable when dealing with crowds of this magnitude.

The monsoon has extended into this month, so a covering over the platforms is essential. Signages on all platforms, including electronic ones announcing trains must be visible and working well. Obstructions must be removed completely. If ‘work’ or repairs are on at a certain part the portion needs to be well cordoned off and demarcated warning people this is out of bounds. While the Railways does respond to people’s needs with more trains etc. make platform amenities top class too, as it is part of the commuting safety package.