Any and all efforts to ensure a cleaner and greener city are welcome. We want our leaders to be equally quick at ordering the removal of the plethora of hoardings/banners which are plastered all over the city.

Now that we have come to the end of the Ganesh festival , several organisations, individuals and even political leaders will undertake beach clean-ups, post visarjan. Beach clean-ups have now become part of the ecologically aware landscape, where organisations arrange weekend and even daily drives, with civic authorities leading the way.

While mandals have made their arrangements, which should also be carefully and quickly removed post visarjan, political leaders’ faces are everywhere, wishing devotees or taking credit for something or the other. They are staring at us on our streets, at junctions, sometimes becoming a blind spot for vehicles, which is dangerous, too.

It is the leaders who must lead by example. Ideally, they should not allow banners with their faces everywhere. They cannot push the blame on party workers or even others feigning ignorance about what exactly is going on and not knowing that their faces are omnipresent across the city.

Call it a wrap on these banners, which seem to fall on Mumbai in huge numbers now that the festive season is upon us. One cannot quite comprehend why, even with numerous complaints, political posters appear regularly. At times our leaders make tepid statements like they have told their parties not to put up posters, but they keep appearing mysteriously.

One is tempted to point out that if they cannot rein in their own party, how can they lead a city or state? Post-immersion clean-ups must include a speedy, neat pack up of these posters wallpapering the megapolis. Life may be a beach, the strife are these hoardings.