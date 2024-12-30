Public gardens cannot become havens for criminals

Several residents across SoBo especially, stated that their area, too, is vulnerable to problems and if they do not stay vigilant, they may face similar problems in the very near future

The spot where shanties have sprung up between GD Somani Memorial School and a housing society at Cuffe Parade. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) has raised serious concerns about women’s safety, which has evinced significant response.

There is drug abuse and immoral activities, including prostitution, in the elite residential locality. The residents alleged that the slum dwellers have damaged the fencing net of Bay View Marina Garden where discarded condoms too have been discovered.

Several residents across SoBo especially, stated that their area, too, is vulnerable to problems and if they do not stay vigilant, they may face similar problems in the very near future.

Multiple entry points to these grounds enable miscreants to enter and engage in unlawful behaviour, including drug and alcohol use. Furthermore, there have been instances of young men bringing women who appear to be engaged in solicitation. The staff has reported finding contraceptives and syringes.

While this report was specific to Cuffe Parade, citizens must be alert to gardens in the vicinity being used for criminal activities and collectively raise the alarm or report the matter.

If one sees fencing broken, garden furniture vandalised or filched, solicitation, drug use, it requires action by the local police station. The cops need to increase patrols to as much as possible. Surprise checks at gardens is also a good idea. These may be in hours when the crowd is thin and weekdays, where gardens may be empty for a few hours, with people busy at work, etc.

The authorities need to ensure the area is adequate covered through good, sharp surveillance. The cameras must be working in proper condition, rather than have the usual excuses of blurry images or no maintenance.

The ALMs and residents all need to work together to raise awareness. Pushing just one or two people upfront to go and complain is unfair. The community needs to come together when approaching the authorities to combat this. People power and police power will go some way in addressing and solving these problems.