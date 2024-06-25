Public spaces must be kept clean at all costs

The artsy addition to the public space was an interesting addition to the high visibility spot

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were at the inaugural ceremony of beautification of the space below the Marine Drive flyover.

The spot was turned into a green stretch with flower beds and fountains. It led on to an art installation, 11 sheets like pillars with Warli art and yoga poses. The artsy addition to the public space was an interesting addition to the high visibility spot.

The CM stated in his speech to those gathered at the event that it was good this beautification had been undertaken. Not only was it an eye pleaser but functional too, as too often, we see debris under flyovers.

Coming from the CM, this is significant and proved that from the highest political echelons in the state, to mere mortals, ordinary citizens are aware how public spaces which may not be used often, are turned into dumping grounds or hotbeds for illegal encroachments and dwellings.

Spaces under bridges and flyovers become convenient garbage dumps. We will see dustbins placed there. Sometimes, the bins are absent but mounds of rubbish keeps growing. At other times, a family or a group of persons makes that space their ‘home’. Food is cooked, kids are squabbling and dirtying the space, clothes are being washed, scenes of everyday, ordinary living in a place meant for the public. In fact, this is the story of any open, relatively unused place in the city, in nooks and corners, gullies, back lanes or adjacent to buildings etc. Those dirtying the place think: nobody is using it, and nobody will notice if I dump my garbage here.

Change that mindset and respect every public space. It is not just the main road but all spaces too that need to be kept clean and used for the purpose they were meant for. Beautification is welcome but these spaces should be kept free, open and most importantly, clean anyway.