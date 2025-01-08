Breaking News
Quality of infra projects must be top-notch

Updated on: 08 January,2025 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Fadnavis further stated that currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of under-construction infrastructure projects in the country going at a rapid pace

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated seven flyovers in the state, constructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MAHARAIL), according to a news agency.


The agency’s reports stated that the CM told the gathering at the inauguration that the MAHARAIL had set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in the state. He added that the state-owned company would complete the work related to 200 flyovers and underpasses in the coming days.


Fadnavis further stated that currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of under-construction infrastructure projects in the country going at a rapid pace.


While the flyovers are sure to enhance connectivity, it is important that every project puts quality first. Speed of work may be impressive and it is always great when timelines are met, but keep the quality of work also top-notch. When timelines for any infrastructure projects are met, a usually sceptical public is also reassured and welcomes that, as it illustrates so much: vision, discipline, dedication and coordination between agencies.

Work at a steady trot is a pleasing picture, but ensure the infra is strong and does not need ‘repairs’  shortly after inauguration. Projects should be designed to  stand the test of time with those in charge factoring in all aspects during the time of inception.

We also need to see that after completion, modes of transport are opened to the public rather than left standing like a white elephant for reasons as inane as not getting a certain minister or political bigwig to inaugurate it. Fighting over credit for the structure as have tiresomely witnessed in the past, and squabbles over what to name it and after whom must be avoided at all costs.

