Quick cures only ensure your wallet empties quickly

Investigations showed he was involved in over 30-40 cases across the city from Vile Parle, Andheri, Cuffe Parade, Kurla and even Vadodara in Gujarat.

The quack, who goes by several names, including Zaffar Merchant, according to the police

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for a fake doctor and his gang, who doled out multiple ‘ayurvedic treatments’ and performed ‘surgeries’ on numerous senior citizens. The quack was booked after an Andheri woman whose mother was targeted by the conman in 2021 recently approached the Oshiwara police with photographs of him, according to a report in this paper.

Just one example of this fraud healer shows that he removed some fluid from the knee of a woman ‘patient’ and charged R7 lakh for the ‘surgery’. This is just one instance. It has been learnt that there is not just one person but a gang operating like this.

They lure people in pain, promising miracle treatments and then vanish with the money charged for treating those who fall into the trap.

While it is possible to get conned as these dubious doctors abound in cities and towns, one has to be wary when going in for any treatment.

If approached by any of these people professing degrees and promising fool-proof cures, be extremely sceptical. Ask if one can talk to a former patient.

Keep a wary eye on the news. Ask about degrees and credentials. Check the ‘papers’ and ‘tests’ that are done. If suspicious, check with another doctor.

You can also ask all about this so-called ‘treatment’ if these conmen claim it will work. What is this surgery? What is the procedure called? What are the pre- and post-operative procedures? When can the patient hope to be better?

Keep an eye out for the clinic’s environment, other staffers, cleanliness etc. See if this doctor is forthcoming or evasive. You may just see red flags all around and hear alarm bells ring.