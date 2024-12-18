Running away from home is rarely a good idea

Reports stated that the teen was angry after her mother asked her not to waste her time on her device and to pay attention to her studies.

A 15-year-old girl, who left her house earlier this month after her mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone, was found dead in a creek after nine days in Thane district, police said. The girl resided with her family in Dombivli.

Reports stated that the teen was angry after her mother asked her not to waste her time on her device and to pay attention to her studies. According to the police, a missing complaint was filed after the girl left her home. The body found in the creek has been identified as that of the girl. An investigation is underway.

We are reading and hearing about far too many such cases. Upbraided on a trivial matter by parents, children are taking drastic steps, putting their families through absolute agony. Youngsters need to be taught to have thicker skins and understanding as responsible parents admonish them for their own good. Running away from home, which could end in tragedy, should never be an option. There is a dangerous world outside, one that can easily take advantage of a vulnerable and lost ‘teen’, who is not making the best decisions because of the rage and confusion he or she feels.

If one feels they are being treated unfairly, there is always an older person one can reach out to such as a teacher, a cousin, even an older friend who can set one on the correct path. Nothing is wrong with being told not to spend too much time on a mobile phone. It is not humiliating to be told one cannot have another cell phone or the latest gadget. Kids need to learn and understand this. An open dialogue with parents can help. One can only feel for the mother who will be wracked with guilt for the rest of her life.