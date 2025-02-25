The responsility of preserving history is also on us

As per PTI, the initiative is being undertaken following the directives of CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (Pic/ X)

A high-level delegation from Maharashtra, led by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, is currently in Paris to advocate for UNESCO World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The Maharashtra government has submitted a formal proposal under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India,’ seeking the inclusion of these historic forts in UNESCO’s prestigious World Heritage list. The forts included in the proposal are Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi, and Jinji in Tamil Nadu.

As per PTI, the initiative is being undertaken following the directives of CM Devendra Fadnavis. A four-member delegation departed for Paris on Saturday to present Maharashtra’s case before the international heritage body.

A team headed by Shelar will make technical and diplomatic presentations before UNESCO authorities, highlighting the historical, strategic, and architectural importance of these forts. While one hopes the delegation is successful for the UNESCO bid, we must also turn the mirror on ourselves on the state of various forts.

Let us as citizens, and local leaders learn how to preserve our history. Defiling and vandalism is common at different forts in the city, and there are any number of reports citing the poor conditions of forts across Mumbai and outside, in the state.

Sporadically, we do hear about clean-ups at different fort sites and some facelifts have been attempted. These though have been few and far between. Soon, the fort surroundings go back to the decrepit state they have been in.

A lot of visitors have defiled the walls and corners have been used as rubbish bins. Let us respect and preserve our history, even while advocating for world heritage status.