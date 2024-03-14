Theme park claims raises many questions

The BMC/government’s theme park claim has become a huge cause for concern

Cabinet gave the nod to develop a 120-acre New York-like central park. File pic/Shadab Khan

The Cabinet has given the nod for 120 acres of Mahalaxmi racecourse to be converted into a theme park, handed back to the government/BMC. The 90 acres which remain with the club, will be used for racing. The government claims they want the turf club and racing to coexist.

The BMC/government’s theme park claim has become a huge cause for concern. A theme park, experts said in a front-page report in this paper, will need peripheral development and infra. While the BMC/government, used interchangeably in this edit piece, insists there will be no development, the park claim is raising questions and leading to disbelief and cynicism.

The government reiterated that by theme, they mean green. If that is the case, then why keep calling it a theme park? Finally, which park do they wish to emulate? Hyde Park of London, Central Park of New York? Or the gardens of Versailles in France? Experts, urban planners and architects have certain points that must be taken into consideration. The first is to leave the space open. The space must not have the stamp of any particular political leader and become an ego battleground.

The only so-called theme must be to add to the green, giving it an urban forest look. Top-of-the-line urban design experts need to work with the government. Saving old trees at Mahalaxmi racecourse is important as felling them for any reason means going against what the authorities seem to be tom-tomming till now: more open green spaces.

One also cannot quite fathom this obsession about making the new park similar to those overseas. Do we not have the imagination and experts who can come up with something simple, tasteful and original? We certainly do. Keep it simple and be straightforward. Is that too much to ask? The majority say yes, but the BMC must do all to prove them wrong.