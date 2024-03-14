Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Theme park claims raises many questions
<< Back to Elections 2024

Theme park claims raises many questions

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The BMC/government’s theme park claim has become a huge cause for concern

Theme park claims raises many questions

Cabinet gave the nod to develop a 120-acre New York-like central park. File pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Theme park claims raises many questions
x
00:00

The Cabinet has given the nod for 120 acres of Mahalaxmi racecourse to be converted into a theme park, handed back to the government/BMC. The 90 acres which remain with the club, will be used for racing. The government claims they want the turf club and racing to coexist.


The BMC/government’s theme park claim has become a huge cause for concern. A theme park, experts said in a front-page report in this paper, will need peripheral development and infra. While the BMC/government, used interchangeably in this edit piece, insists there will be no development, the park claim is raising questions and leading to disbelief and cynicism.


The government reiterated that by theme, they mean green. If that is the case, then why keep calling it a theme park? Finally, which park do they wish to emulate? Hyde Park of London, Central Park of New York? Or the gardens of Versailles in France? Experts, urban planners and architects have certain points that must be taken into consideration. The first is to leave the space open. The space must not have the stamp of any particular political leader and become an ego battleground.


The only so-called theme must be to add to the green, giving it an urban forest look. Top-of-the-line urban design experts need to work with the government. Saving old trees at Mahalaxmi racecourse is important as felling them for any reason means going against what the authorities seem to be tom-tomming till now: more open green spaces.

One also cannot quite fathom this obsession about making the new park similar to those overseas. Do we not have the imagination and experts who can come up with  something  simple, tasteful and original? We certainly do. Keep it simple and be straightforward. Is that too much to ask? The majority say yes, but the BMC must do all to prove them wrong.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news mahalaxmi racecourse
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK