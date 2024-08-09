Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > There simply has to be a better way to clean drains

There simply has to be a better way to clean drains

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The ‘labourers’ may not know the full extent of the problem or may not have dealt with something like this before and so hugely inexperienced. This refers not just to this case, but others as well

There simply has to be a better way to clean drains

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
There simply has to be a better way to clean drains
x
00:00

In a horrific tragedy, a labourer who had opened a manhole in Borivli West to clean it died after falling into it. Reports stated that a manager of a restaurant in the vicinity had called in two people to clean the  drainage chamber of the manhole. It was allegedly done without the BMC’s permission. Once the manhole was opened for cleaning a labourer fell into it. Though he was rescued by the fire brigade and taken to a hospital, he passed away.


This illustrates the very real danger of opening manholes or gutters without authorised personnel, ostensibly for cleaning or for whatever other reason. Even during floods, there are people, just ordinary citizens who believe they will be doing good work if they remove manhole or drain lids allowing the water to drain. This is so dangerous and criminal in fact, as these are basically unskilled people trying to open or tamper with public infrastructure.



No matter how pressing your problem or urgent it is always wiser to go to the authorities and ask them for a solution. One does agree that at times, inordinate waiting time or delays result in frustration and there is a temptation to get the job done privately or by one’s self.


The ‘labourers’ may not know the full extent of the problem or may not have dealt with something like this before and so hugely inexperienced. This refers not just to this case, but others as well.

This may also be a result of our civic authorities or other agencies disregarding complaints. Citizens are driven to then try and do the job themselves. It is appalling that these manhole accidents and fatalities happen. There was talk a couple of years ago, to have manhole lids that can only be opened by authorised personnel. It is time we implement this if possible. This should trigger action to prevent such tragedies. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial columnists borivali mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK