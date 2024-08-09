There simply has to be a better way to clean drains

The ‘labourers’ may not know the full extent of the problem or may not have dealt with something like this before and so hugely inexperienced. This refers not just to this case, but others as well

In a horrific tragedy, a labourer who had opened a manhole in Borivli West to clean it died after falling into it. Reports stated that a manager of a restaurant in the vicinity had called in two people to clean the drainage chamber of the manhole. It was allegedly done without the BMC’s permission. Once the manhole was opened for cleaning a labourer fell into it. Though he was rescued by the fire brigade and taken to a hospital, he passed away.

This illustrates the very real danger of opening manholes or gutters without authorised personnel, ostensibly for cleaning or for whatever other reason. Even during floods, there are people, just ordinary citizens who believe they will be doing good work if they remove manhole or drain lids allowing the water to drain. This is so dangerous and criminal in fact, as these are basically unskilled people trying to open or tamper with public infrastructure.

No matter how pressing your problem or urgent it is always wiser to go to the authorities and ask them for a solution. One does agree that at times, inordinate waiting time or delays result in frustration and there is a temptation to get the job done privately or by one’s self.

The ‘labourers’ may not know the full extent of the problem or may not have dealt with something like this before and so hugely inexperienced. This refers not just to this case, but others as well.

This may also be a result of our civic authorities or other agencies disregarding complaints. Citizens are driven to then try and do the job themselves. It is appalling that these manhole accidents and fatalities happen. There was talk a couple of years ago, to have manhole lids that can only be opened by authorised personnel. It is time we implement this if possible. This should trigger action to prevent such tragedies.