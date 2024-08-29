Breaking News
Understanding intimacy: The role of consent, communication and boundaries

Updated on: 29 August,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Rajan Bhosle | mailback@mid-day.com

The foundation of any healthy sexual relationship lies in consent, communication, and boundaries, which are deeply intertwined with respect, trust, and mutual understanding. This article explores the significance of these crucial aspects in fostering a sexual relationship that is fulfilling, safe, and emotionally enriching for both partners

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The foundation of any healthy sexual relationship lies in consent, communication, and boundaries, which are deeply intertwined with respect, trust, and mutual understanding. These elements are not just about the physical act but also about creating a safe and respectful space where both partners can explore their desires, express their needs, and feel secure in their boundaries. This article explores the significance of these crucial aspects in fostering a sexual relationship that is fulfilling, safe, and emotionally enriching for both partners.

