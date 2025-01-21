It is highly unlikely that celebrities will contact fans for money over social media

Representation pic

Listen to this article We must constantly stay one step ahead of scamsters x 00:00

It is rare that this edit space cites overseas reports to make a point. Yet we live in a connected world, with global news and situations now seeming close to home and resonating with us. In this context, a report about Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and a scammed fan shows us the importance of staying ahead of the con game and the way new technology can be a double-edged sword that can help millions in many ways and also be misused by the devious to pull off sophisticated fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, a 53-year-old French woman, was duped of $8,50,000 by a scammer using artificial intelligence (AI). The perpetrator impersonated Pitt’s voice with the help of AI. To cut a long story short, the woman was conned into sending across a vast sum of money for the ‘actor’s medical treatment’.

Fake images were also used to buttress the false narrative and convince the victim to send money. She did smell something fishy eventually and realised she had been conned but by then, she had lost substantial money.

It is highly unlikely that celebrities will contact fans for money over social media. Voices and images can be easily faked with the use of AI—this is one of the most important aspects to realise about this technology.

In fact, this is the primary ruse to win over people’s trust as the targets are convinced after seeing ‘photos’ as some kind of proof.

To be contacted or even thinking one is in some kind of relationship with an actor is the ultimate high or thrill and the fraudsters work on that, decoding the personality of their targets. The devious plans unfold with technology first used as bait and then to make the spiel more credible, till the victim is finally convinced.

Stay ahead of the game, be sceptical, raise questions and confide in your friends, family or colleagues as somebody may see the red flag even if you do not.