Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > We must constantly stay one step ahead of scamsters

We must constantly stay one step ahead of scamsters

Updated on: 21 January,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

It is highly unlikely that celebrities will contact fans for money over social media

We must constantly stay one step ahead of scamsters

Representation pic

Listen to this article
We must constantly stay one step ahead of scamsters
x
00:00

It is rare that this edit space cites overseas reports to make a point. Yet we live in a connected world, with global news and situations now seeming close to home and resonating with us. In this context, a report about Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and a scammed fan shows us the importance of staying ahead of the con game and the way new technology can be a double-edged sword that can help millions in many ways and also be misused by the devious to pull off sophisticated fraud.


The victim, a 53-year-old French woman, was duped of $8,50,000 by a scammer using artificial intelligence (AI). The perpetrator impersonated Pitt’s voice with the help of AI. To cut a long story short, the woman was conned into sending across a vast sum of money for the ‘actor’s medical treatment’. 


Fake images were also used to buttress the false narrative and convince the victim to send money. She did smell something fishy eventually and realised she had been conned but by then, she had lost substantial money.


It is highly unlikely that celebrities will contact fans for money over social media. Voices and images can be easily faked with the use of AI—this is one of the most important aspects to realise about this technology.

In fact, this is the primary ruse to win over people’s trust as the targets are convinced after seeing ‘photos’ as some kind of proof.

To be contacted or even thinking one is in some kind of relationship with an actor is the ultimate high or thrill and the fraudsters work on that, decoding the personality of their targets. The devious plans unfold with technology first used as  bait and then to make the spiel more credible, till the victim is finally convinced.

Stay ahead of the game, be sceptical,  raise questions and confide in your friends, family or colleagues as somebody may see the red flag even if you do not.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news Cyber fraud

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK