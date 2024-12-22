In a similar incident, a 68-year-old man from Malad West received a call from someone posing as a crime branch officer, claiming that a person named Goyal had used his Aadhaar card to open a bank account, which was allegedly involved in money laundering. The caller further threatened him

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Cyber fraud: Mumbai victims lose Rs 20.38 lakh in three separate cases x 00:00

Three individuals fell victim to cyber fraud in three separate incidents, losing a total of Rs 20.38 lakh, police said.

The latest fraud happened on Saturday (December 21), wherein a 73-year-old retired deputy education inspector, a resident of Yari Road in Versova, lost Rs 6 lakh after she received a call from a person posing as a CBI officer who claimed that an FIR had been lodged in Delhi against her.

According to the Versova police sources, the woman was “digitally arrested” by the accused, who claimed that several bank accounts had been opened using the victim’s Aadhaar card, which were involved in money laundering.

In a similar incident, a 68-year-old man from Malad West received a call from someone posing as a crime branch officer, claiming that a person named Goyal had used his Aadhaar card to open a bank account, which was allegedly involved in money laundering. The caller further threatened him, stating: “We are arresting you.” The incident took place on December 18.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, “The accused made a video call to me, and I saw a person in a police uniform speaking to me. He demanded R10 lakh in exchange for not arresting me. Out of fear, I transferred R8.6 lakh—the entire amount in my account—to the number provided.”

In another case registered at the Borivli police station, a 35-year-old woman was duped into earning money by sharing, liking, and giving ratings to hotels and restaurants on Google Maps.

The woman residing in Dattani Nagar, Borivli West, said that she was defrauded after receiving a message promising an opportunity to earn money from home. Upon clicking the link, she was lured into earning money by rating hotels on Google Maps. On December 18, she was later added to a Telegram group and assigned investment tasks.

“She invested approximately R5.78 lakh, but when she attempted to withdraw her profit and the invested amount, she was blocked. Realising she had been duped, she approached the Borivli police station and filed a complaint,” said an officer. The cyber cell is conducting further investigations into the case, said police.

Dec 21

Day Versova fraud took place